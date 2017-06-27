Lindsay Sloane Welcomes Daughter Pippa Jean

Lindsay Sloane is officially a mom of two.

The actress gave birth to her second daughter — whom she and husband Dar Rollins have named Pippa “Pip” Jean Rollins — on Friday, May 19, at 6:27 a.m., Sloane tells PEOPLE exclusively. Born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, the new baby girl measured 20 inches and weighed in at 7 lbs., 3 oz.

“She has already proven to be a romantic by showing her love for sunrise walks around the house, nights cuddled on the couch watching The Bachelorette and toasting with her mom’s milk (a vintage year) every three hours,” Sloane, 39, jokes to PEOPLE of Pippa, sharing that her daughter’s middle name was chosen “after her great-grandma Jean.”

“In between Pippa’s champion cries and poops, big sister Maxwell Lue loves to smother her with kisses,” the Playing House star adds of her 5½-year-old. “Mom and Dad are delirious with love and exhaustion.”

Sloane revealed she was expecting again exclusively to PEOPLE in December at the 6th Annual Santa’s Secret Workshop in West Hollywood, California.

“It’s weird being here because last time I was here I was pregnant and it was a fun event for my daughter and now it’s like, oh my God. I have started thinking of all the things I need for a baby,” she said. “Because in five years, car seats go out. You can’t keep the same car seat, and you have to start all over again.”

The Bring It On star (Sloane played Big Red in the 2000 cult comedy) added that she was excited about how “easy” of a time she had getting pregnant again. “People say you are so lucky it happened so quick at this age,” she said.

Sloane also shared with PEOPLE in December that her older child was “very excited” to become a big sister.

“She’s been so kind and loving with the baby coming and it just makes my heart so full,” shared the Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum of Maxwell.

“She kisses my stomach every night. She wants to sing lullabies to her all the time,” Sloane praised. “This little baby is very lucky to have her as a big sister. She sings ‘Twinkle, Twinkle’ and ‘You Are My Sunshine’ and the ABCs.”