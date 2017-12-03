What comes next? Another member of the Miranda brood!

Lin-Manuel Miranda and his wife Vanessa Nadal are expecting their second child, he confirmed Sunday on Twitter.

The Tony-winning creator of Hamilton and his wife stepped out on the red carpet at the 2017 London Evening Standard Theatre Awards, with Nadal sporting what appeared to be a baby bump.

On Twitter, Miranda shared a few photos from the evening — which was held at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London — writing “#BitOfANight @VAMNit” alongside the eyes emoji. In response, a Twitter user asked Miranda, “is v..?”

“Oh hell yeah,” retorted the 37-year-old.

Oh hell yeah. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 3, 2017

Miranda and Vandal are already parents to 3-year-old son, Sebastian. The couple was married in 2010.

Lin-Manuel Miranda Joining In the Heights Cast For 10th Anniversary Reunion At BroadwayCon

The Broadway superstar recently documented his first trip with Sebastian to see Hamilton, sharing the toddler’s review of the hit musical on Twitter.

Concluded Miranda, “In summary, he liked it. His favorite part? ‘The scary parts.’ (Yorktown) But also ‘the kissing and fighting and singing.’ Thank you.”

“We will try act two when he’s a little older,” he added.