Lin-Manuel Miranda Celebrates New Year with Sweet Photo of Pregnant Wife

Lin-Manuel Miranda has more than just the new year to be excited for.

The Broadway star celebrated the start of 2018 by sharing a photo of his pregnant wife Vanessa Nadal on social media, Monday.

In the shot, Nadal is seen cradling her growing bump as she stood under a 2018 sign and falling confetti.

Miranda confirmed the happy news on Twitter in December after the couple stepped out on the red carpet at the 2017 London Evening Standard Theatre Awards, with Nadal sporting what appeared to be a baby bump.

On Twitter, the Hamilton star shared a few photos from the evening — which was held at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London — writing “#BitOfANight @VAMNit” alongside the eyes emoji. In response, a Twitter user asked Miranda, “is v..?”

“Oh hell yeah,” retorted the 37-year-old.

Miranda and Vandal are already parents to 3-year-old son, Sebastian. The couple was married in 2010.

Also on Monday, the actor took a walk down memory lane, recalling his early days of working on Hamilton.

What I was doing on New Years Eve 2011. The work is hard but it is worth it. Don’t give up. pic.twitter.com/UlLQ1HQ16u — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 31, 2017

On New Year’s Eve 2011, while toiling over a musical that he couldn’t have known would become a phenomenon, he tweeted, “It’s very hard to write battle raps between Jefferson and Hamilton when you’re nowhere near as smart as the people for whom you are writing. The hamster in the hamster wheel that runs my fevered brain needs a drink.”

“What I was doing on New Years Eve 2011,” Miranda tweeted of the memory. “The work is hard but it is worth it. Don’t give up.”