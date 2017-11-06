Lin-Manuel Miranda Took His Toddler Son to See Hamilton for the First Time — Here's His Review

Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s son has officially seen Hamilton (well, half of it) — and he has some critiques.

Manuel, the playwright and lyricist behind the hit Broadway musical, wrote on Twitter, “In advance of his 3rd birthday, we took lil man to Act One of Hamilton on Saturday.”

Sebastian — who actually turns 3 on Friday — provided “comments” to his famous dad, which Miranda, 37, documented through the social media website.

There were worries about the set (“He was very concerned the stairs would not come down,” wrote Miranda) and sound effects, like “punching,” along with Sebastian’s “furious applause.”

From his perch in a booster seat, Sebastian also felt “total DELIGHT” in seeing Elizabeth Judd perform in “The Schuyler Sisters,” said Miranda. Why? Because they’ve “played in the park” together “several times.”

“Upon seeing King George, yelled, ‘HE’S GOT A SWORD!’ ” shared Miranda, noting that the moment came while castmembers performed “You’ll Be Back.”

Concluded Miranda, “In summary, he liked it. His favorite part? ‘The scary parts.’ (Yorktown) But also ‘the kissing and fighting and singing.’ Thank you.”

“We will try act two when he’s a little older,” he added.

Miranda shares Sebastian with wife Vanessa.

The star spent nearly a year and a half playing Alexander Hamilton, in both the Off-Broadway and Broadway runs of his Tony-winning show.