Lin-Manuel Miranda Says Son Sebastian Calls Younger Brother Francisco the 'Robin to His Batman'

Lin-Manuel Miranda has revealed the cute nickname his oldest son Sebastian has for his little brother, Francisco.

The Hamilton creator, 38, answered fans’ burning questions during a Q&A session on Twitter Thursday, and explained how Sebastian, 3½, felt about being an older brother.

“He’s good,” Miranda, 38, said, responding to a fan’s question. “He’s dubbed the little one Robin to his Batman ‘when he can walk.'”

He’s good. He’s dubbed the little one Robin to his Batman “when he can walk” https://t.co/jbfPT3FrWH — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 29, 2018

The Mary Poppins Returns star welcomed his second son Francisco on Feb. 2, which he announced on Twitter with a black and white photo of his wife, Vanessa Nadal, holding their newborn and a creative caption.

“Int. Hospital Room. Night.

[The screams reach a delirious crescendo. FRANCISCO MIRANDA enters. He is 7 pounds and 13 ounces.]

Intermission.”

Int. Hospital Room. Night. [The screams reach a delirious crescendo. FRANCISCO MIRANDA enters. He is 7 pounds and 13 ounces.] Intermission. (📸 by @jmessinaphoto) pic.twitter.com/AMpXbvYVTx — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 2, 2018

The composer is normally protective of keeping his children’s faces out of social media but when he shares photos of them, he’s sure to get creative with angles and emojis that cover their faces.

Days after Francisco’s birth, Miranda shared a photo of himself cuddling his son to his chest.

“‘I didn’t realize babies come with hats.’ – Toby Ziegler, The West Wing,” Miranda tweeted alongside the photo.