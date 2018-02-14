Lin-Manuel Miranda Cuddles with Newborn Son Francisco in Adorable Photo

Lin-Manuel Miranda is a man of many talents, but he can definitely add “cuddle buddy” to his résumé.

The Tony Award winner, 38, shared a sweet photo of himself snuggling with his newborn son Francisco on Twitter Tuesday. The father of two also shares 3-year-old son Sebastian with wife Vanessa Nadal. They welcomed Francisco on Feb. 2.

“‘I didn’t realize babies come with hats.’ – Toby Ziegler, The West Wing,” Miranda tweeted alongside the photo.

The composer announced the birth of his second son on Twitter with a black-and-white photo of Nadal and Francisco along with a creative caption.

“Int. Hospital Room. Night. [The screams reach a delirious crescendo. FRANCISCO MIRANDA enters. He is 7 pounds and 13 ounces.] Intermission.”

Int. Hospital Room. Night. [The screams reach a delirious crescendo. FRANCISCO MIRANDA enters. He is 7 pounds and 13 ounces.] Intermission. (📸 by @jmessinaphoto) pic.twitter.com/AMpXbvYVTx — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 2, 2018

Miranda confirmed they were expecting in December, replying to a tweet asking if Nadal was pregnant after seeing red carpet photos of the couple in attendance at the 2017 London Evening Standard Theatre Awards.

“Oh hell yeah,” retorted the 38-year-old to the tweet that read, “is v..?”

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The Broadway superstar recently documented his first trip with Sebastian to see Hamilton, sharing the toddler’s review of the hit musical on Twitter.

Concluded Miranda, “In summary, he liked it. His favorite part? ‘The scary parts.’ (Yorktown) But also ‘the kissing and fighting and singing.’ Thank you.”

“We will try act two when he’s a little older,” he added.