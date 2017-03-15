Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater Welcome a Daughter

Lily Rabe is a mom!

The American Horror Story star and her partner Hamish Linklater recently welcomed a daughter, she shared on her Instagram account. The photo posted by Rabe shows her snuggling up close to her new baby girl, who’s wearing an adorable pink knit cap.

“Happy International Women’s Day. Today. Tomorrow. Every day. Girls are magic,” she wrote alongside the sweet shot, hashtagging it, “#internationalwomensday #weshouldallbefeminists #thefutureisFEMALE.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Happy International Women's Day. Today. Tomorrow. Every day. Girls are magic. ❤✨❤✨ #internationalwomensday #weshouldallbefeminists #thefutureisFEMALE A post shared by Lily Rabe (@pillypie22) on Mar 8, 2017 at 9:48pm PST

Rabe’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE in late December that the couple were expecting after the actress and Linklater appeared at the 2016 Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. Rabe, 34, wore a light-pink gown and placed a hand over her obvious baby belly for photos.

She also posted a photo to Instagram from the same event, in which she is posing in front of the White House, her bump clearly visible under a royal-purple gown.

“Taking my baby to The White House,” Rabe captioned the memorable moment.

Today we march! #womensmarch A post shared by Lily Rabe (@pillypie22) on Jan 21, 2017 at 4:47pm PST

FROM COINAGE: Tips for Planning a Wedding on a Budget

The new baby girl is the first child for Rabe and the second for Linklater, who is dad to 9½-year-old daughter Lucinda Rose from his previous marriage to screenwriter Jessica Goldberg.

Rabe and Linklater, 40, have been together for years, and worked together in the past on stage and in film and in theater. They’ll next star together in a film adaptation of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, which has wrapped production and is set for a 2017 release.