Shahs of Sunset Alum Lilly Ghalichi Is Pregnant with Her First Child

Shahs of Sunset alum Lilly Ghalichi has announced she and husband Dara Mir are expecting their first child!

“Baby (and Daddy’s lol) first makeup party!!” the Bravo personality and eyelash entrepreneur wrote alongside a picture of herself sitting on her husband’s knee the couple cradled her growing baby bump in their hands.

“Thrilled to announce my husband and I are expecting our first child,” she continued.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter

RELATED: Shahs of Sunset’s Lilly Ghalichi Is Married

Continuing, Ghalichi, 34, wrote, “I have shared so many different stages of my life with you all, from starting my first business, to being on a television show, heartbreaks, finding my true love- and now, I get to share the most special chapter of all with you, motherhood.”

“Thank you to my husband for making me the luckiest girl in the World 💋,” she concluded the sweet message.

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

In addition, the mother-to-be wrote on Instagram Story: “We are having a baby.”

Ghalichi and Mir tied the knot in May 2017, at the Beverly Hills Hotel — and the bride wore a gorgeous beaded couture gown for the happy day from Ryan & Walter Bridal.

Ghalichi had previously revealed to Bravo’s The Daily Dish that Mir had popped the question the previous summer at the Bel-Air property the couple was renovating at the time.

Elaborating on the romantic day earlier this week, in honor of national proposal day, Ghalichi wrote on Instagram that the only part of the old building the couple had chosen to keep was a gazebo and that “with the help of our family he had that run down gazebo transformed into a magical fairy tale.”

“I couldn’t have asked for a more perfect, romantic and special proposal,” she continued, adding that she loved her husband “to eternity and beyond.”