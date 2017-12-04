Ball Boys! Liev Schreiber Takes Sons Kai and Sasha to a New York Knicks Game

Liev Schreiber is scoring some serious dad points.

The actor enjoyed an NBA game on Sunday with his sons Samuel Kai, 9 this month, and Alexander “Sasha” Pete, 10, watching the New York Knicks square off against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Even though the home team didn’t take home the victory (the final score was 105 to 100 in the Magic’s favor), the father-son trio seemed to be having the time of their life, all smiles while sitting courtside.

One attendee who may have been ready to hit the hay by the time the final buzzer sounded? Kai, who lounged sleepily across his dad’s lap as brother Sasha looked equally enthralled in both the game and his bag of popcorn.

James Devaney/Getty

Schreiber’s love for his boys is evident in his own words and on his Instagram account, where the 50-year-old regularly shares snaps of his time with Kai and Sasha.

In October, the proud dad took a camping trip with the duo, sharing a snap of Kai posing in front of their tents and another of Sasha and a friend “building a shelter.”

And of course, no one will be forgetting how adorable Kai looked coordinating with his dad at the 2017 Emmy Awards in September, sporting a pint-sized Isaia tuxedo and matching J. Crew shoes.

Decided to go with the tents… #lievschreiber @huntermountain A post shared by Liev Schreiber (@lievschreiber) on Oct 22, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

The boys loving up some hatchlings before releasing a two-year old back into the ocean. Big love to The Cove for making it happen and all the new friends we made. #bahamas @thecoveatlantis A post shared by Liev Schreiber (@lievschreiber) on Nov 6, 2017 at 12:36pm PST

Sasha and Kai are the Ray Donovan star’s only children with English actress Naomi Watts, whom he split from in September 2016 after over a decade together.

Over the past year, the amicable exes have been spotted reuniting multiple times both for work and in celebrating milestones for their children — like Sasha’s 10th birthday this past summer.

“There are good days and bad days and Liev and I are on great terms and we’re trying to do our absolute best for the sake of the children and we hope to keep moving forward in that way,” Watts, 49, told Vogue Australia in May.