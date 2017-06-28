Matching Kicks! Liam Payne and His Baby Boy Bear Sport Coordinating Yeezys in Cute New Snap

It’s never too early to start your designer shoe collection.

In a new snap Liam Payne shared of his son Bear Grey, both the “Strip That Down” singer and his baby boy’s feet are visible in matching pairs of black-and-white Yeezys.

“Like father like son.❤️#yeezy #fatherandson,” Payne, 23, captioned the Wednesday Instagram post.

The former One Direction member and his girlfriend Cheryl welcomed Bear — the first child for both — in March. The Yeezys photo is only the second either Payne or Cheryl has shared of him.

“I’m incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it’s a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far,” Payne captioned the initial photo, showing himself holding Bear close shortly after his birth.

Wrote Cheryl, 33, next to the same snap, “We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival.”

While the new parents have been moderately quiet about their new bundle of joy, the recently crowned solo artist did dish to BBC Radio 1’s Nick Grimshaw in May about one thing that helps them put Bear to bed.

“Everybody downloads one app that is like, the put-the-baby-to-sleep app,” Payne said. “For us, it’s the hair-dryer sound. Every individual baby has their own little noise [preference] — ‘Oh, we like Ocean Tide number 11,’ or whatever it is. So it’s like an album going around of baby sleeping noises.”

And though “Bear” is already a pretty short moniker, Payne told The Sun in May that his little guy does have a nickname. “We call him Cub sometimes,” the English singer shared. “It is true, which makes me Daddy Bear and we all eat porridge in the morning and mine’s too soft!”