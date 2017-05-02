Revealed! Liam Payne and Cheryl Name Their Newborn Son Bear

Liam Payne and Cheryl are parents to a little cub!

The couple’s first child — a son born on March 22 — is named Bear, PEOPLE confirms.

Payne tweeted to Bear Grylls Tuesday, seemingly confirming the name by writing, “Thanks man hope he grows with an ounce of your courage! [You’re] a boss” in response to “love & blessings” from the Man vs. Wild star.

@BearGrylls @CherylOfficial Thanks man hope he grows with an ounce of your courage! Your a boss — Liam (@LiamPayne) May 2, 2017

Following his birth, both of Bear’s parents used Instagram to share a snap of Payne, 23, cradling his newborn son close to his chest.

“I’m incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it’s a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far,” Payne captioned the photo.

“I’m completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she’s really made my dreams come true,” he added. “We haven’t named him yet but he’s already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed.”

Wrote Cheryl, 33, alongside the same shot, “We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival.”

Thank you to everyone for the love and supportive messages for myself and @CherylOfficial ❤ It really means a lot — Liam (@LiamPayne) March 27, 2017

News that the One Direction alum and former Girls Aloud member were expecting their first child was confirmed by PEOPLE in November, with Cheryl officially announcing her pregnancy in February via a stunning maternity photoshoot.

“She is a wonderful, wonderful person and it’s amazing to have someone who can relate to so much of things — someone who’s taken greater steps than me,” Payne told U.K.’s Rollacoaster magazine in March of Cheryl.

He added, “She’s been my dream girl since I was younger. She’s so ace.”