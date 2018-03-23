Liam Payne Celebrates Son's 1st Birthday with Sweet Post: 'Where Does the Time Go?'

Liam Payne is celebrating his son Bear’s first birthday and battling some nostalgia as well.

The “Get Low” singer shared a photo of Bear’s small hand gripping his thumb in an Instagram photo he shared on Thursday. Payne, 24, couldn’t help but reminisce about how fast time flew by in his caption.

“Can’t believe my little man is one today, where does the time go? Happy birthday son you’re my world🌍🐻,” he wrote.

His girlfriend and fellow singer Cheryl Cole thanked people Twitter for their son’s birthday wishes, writing, “Thank you so much for all of your beautiful birthday wishes for Bear have told him he has lots.”

Payne and Cole, 34, welcomed their first child together in 2017. The pair first met in 2010 when the former One Direction member competed on The X-Factor. Cole was a judge on the competition series at the time, but the two didn’t begin dating until late 2016.

Of their relationship, Payne told ES Magazine on Wednesday that like every couple, he and Cole struggle through difficult times.

“The funniest thing was a week before we were getting married. The next week we’re splitting up,” the singer told the magazine of how rumors swirled around their relationship.

“And the thing for me is, I just like to think we’re somewhere in the middle. You know, we have our struggles — like of course I’m not gonna sit here and say that everything’s absolutely fine and dandy, because of course you go through different things, and that’s what a relationship is,” he said. “But we go through them together as a family and that’s the most important thing for me.”