It’s a boy for Lesley-Ann Brandt and Chris Payne Gilbert!

The actors have welcomed a son named Kingston Payne Brandt-Gilbert, they both announced on Instagram this week, sharing various snaps of their new little guy.

“Welcome to the Big Dance. I love you, son ❤️,” Gilbert captioned his baby boy’s first photo. “Thank you to my Wonder Woman @lesleyannbrandt for our amazingly beautiful gift. #thekingpayne”

Kingston is the couple’s first child. He rounds out the household alongside the family pups Frankie and Eli.

Since his son’s birth, Gilbert has been having some fun with framing Kingston in hilarious scenarios. In one black-and-white pic, the baby boy is looking at the camera with a bit of a tough expression — complete with a cheeky caption from Dad.

” ‘East Coast ain’t got no love for Snoop & Dr Dre?!!’ #thekingpayne,” wrote the 10 Items or Less alum.

On another cute snap — of Kingston bundled up and wearing headphones — Gilbert noted, “I passed my hearing test @beatsbydre.”

Gilbert and Lucifer star Brandt, 35, met in 2012 and tied the knot in 2015. “It was an incredibly hot day in Los Angeles and I was laying down on the living room floor nursing a beer,” Brandt told Brides in 2016 of the couple’s first encounter.

“Chris walked in and looked at me and say he thought, ‘Who is this crazy chick drinking before our rehearsal?’ We talked for the next two hours and laughed a lot, and then at our next rehearsal we kissed.”

Of their wedding ceremony three years later, Brandt shared, “We wrote our own vows and when we said them, it was like a conversation in our kitchen. It was from the heart.”