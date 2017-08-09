Lesley-Ann Brandt is firing back at body shamers.

The Lucifer star gave birth to son Kingston Payne, her first child with husband Chris Payne Gilbert, in July. And on Saturday, she used Instagram to share a candid, sweet moment in her life as a new mom.

“This is motherhood,” she captioned a photo of herself breastfeeding her son. “Needing to pee so badly but you just rocked the perfect latch and Bebe is nuzzled in nicely for a good feed. Priorities people. Priorities. #kingstonpayne #myking #normalizebreastfeeding #breastfeedwithoutfear #theseboobsareoutofcontrol”

Following her post, a few of her followers found the need to give their unsolicited opinions to Brandt, 35 — including one Twitter user who wrote, “I don’t wave my d— in your face, don’t milk your tits in front of me. Go to the restroom.”

“Apparently an innocent photo of me feeding my child has ‘offended’ some on FB and sparked a really interesting and disturbing debate,” Brandt wrote in a subsequent Instagram post. ” ‘It’s a private moment, she’s seeking attention, why would she post that, gross, women have been doing it for thousands of years, so what, you should cover up.’ ”

“The irony is that these same man and sadly women are all but fine to see these boobs in my work (Spartacus) but breastfeeding my son? How dare I!” Brandt continued. “What does it say about how we treat mothers and women when folks are fine for an actress to show cleavage or boobs in a show, but heaven forbid she celebrates what is arguably one of the hardest things she’s done, nourish her child!”

“Using my social media to positively show breastfeeding is my choice and will hopefully give other mamas out there the confidence to NOT go to a bathroom to feed their babies. AND if you have a problem with my son eating, ‘suck it.’ ”

“This issue of breastfeeding is a big deal for me. Why? Breastfeeding has not been easy,” Brandt captioned a screen shot of the aforementioned tweet. “My son and I had a rough, painful start. Engorgement, on the verge of getting mastitis, finding the confidence to soldier through the pain of extremely painful feedings all while knowing that I’m the ONLY source of food for my son right now, unless I bottle feed him which for me, was not an option.”

“Thank goodness I’m blessed with a husband, midwife, doula and friends reminding me that it would get better, that it would get easier and that I would come out the other side,” she added. “I’ll say it again for anyone not clear, breastfeeding is not easy and it isn’t an option for every mother.”

“It also isn’t easy to do it publicly,” Brandt wrote. “The blood curdling screams of a hungry baby can be very overwhelming for a new mother without the judgment of strangers. I personally have to navigate doing this while filming a tv show pretty soon.”

She continued, “Whether she chooses to or not, is able to or not, I respect every women’s decision and I stand firm in love and support for each and every mother. With world breastfeeding week having ended just yesterday, messages and points of view like this, only inspire me to continue on and advocate for normalizing what is perfectly natural AND celebrating how amazing a women’s body is.”