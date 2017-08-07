Leigh-Allyn Baker on Why a Gluten-Free Diet Has Been Crucial for Her Sons: 'Heal the Gut, Heal the Brain'

Will & Grace alum and Good Luck Charlie star Leigh-Allyn Baker opens up about motherhood and her son’s daily battle with dyspraxia in an exclusive five-part PEOPLE series. (Read part 1 here, part 2 here, part 3 here and part 4 here.)

You won’t find any gluten in Leigh-Allyn Baker‘s home — but don’t call it a “junk”-free space.

“They don’t eat chemical junk, but they still get to eat junk — they just eat natural junk,” Baker tells PEOPLE of her and husband Keith Kauffman‘s two sons: Baker James, 4½, and Griffin Samuel, 8.

“When there’s a birthday party, my kids get a cake, they just get one without gluten, soy and dairy, and without artificial colors,” she adds.

Baker – whose older son Griffin has the developmental disorder dyspraxia – says that her family’s gluten-, dairy-, soy- and artificial-color-free diet has been “really important” to keeping her kids healthy.

“Scientists know, doctors know: Heal the gut, heal the brain,” says the Good Luck Charlie actress. “And so I want to create the best atmosphere possible for neurons to fire in his brain. So, to do that, I heal his gut.”

The star says that the diet has had positive results with Griffin and Baker, explaining, “It’s been evident in the blood work.”

Additionally, little Baker – whom the actress previously revealed suffers from speech issues – has celiac disease. In fact, when she removed gluten from her younger child’s diet, his nearly year-long struggle to speak ended.

“That’s how important it is to the brain,” Baker says. “They do not eat any artificial dyes or food coloring. We happen to be very reactive to that. A rash will appear all over our body. It’s not just hyperactivity or bad behavior or memory loss that’s incurred on the body.”

Baker is opening up more about how dyspraxia has affected her family in a Thursday Facebook Live chat with Dyspraxia Foundation USA, starting at 7:30 p.m. EST.