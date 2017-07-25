Leigh-Allyn Baker on Her Younger Son's Speech Issues: 'He Stopped Talking Completely for a Year'

Will & Grace alum and Good Luck Charlie star Leigh-Allyn Baker opens up about motherhood and her son’s daily battle with dyspraxia in an exclusive five-part PEOPLE series. (Read part 1 here and part 2 here.)

While Leigh-Allyn Baker and her husband were working on finding the best treatment plan for their older son Griffin Samuel, 8 — who was diagnosed with the developmental disorder dyspraxia several years ago — their younger child suddenly stopped speaking.

“Everybody’s got something,” Baker tells PEOPLE in an interview ahead of her August Facebook Live chat with Dyspraxia Foundation USA.

The Good Luck Charlie star’s son Baker James, 4½, has “severe” speech issues, she explains. “He was speaking normally and perfectly, then at a certain age he stopped talking completely for a year,” the mom of two shares.

“And when it came back, it’s cute,” Baker adds. “He’s got this adorable little speech impediment, but then we have to work on it with him.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Even in LA! Merry, Merry, everyone! A post shared by Leigh-Allyn Baker (@l_a_baker_13) on Dec 19, 2016 at 10:58am PST

RELATED VIDEO: Will & Grace Alum Leigh-Allyn Baker on Learning Her Son Has Dyspraxia

Baker, 45, says that her younger child’s speech immediately improved again after they discovered he has celiac disease, and subsequently removed gluten from his diet.

Both boys’ conditions have allowed Baker to help explain that everyone has struggles – and triumphs. In fact, her sons have become partners and “best friends” who are always ready to lend one another a helping hand.

“They hug on each other and love on each other,” she says, adding that after catching the boys constantly ducking into each other’s bedrooms, she and husband Keith Kauffman put them in the same space.

Today's moment of Zen. A post shared by Leigh-Allyn Baker (@l_a_baker_13) on Jun 5, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

FROM PEN: Baby Jessica 30 Years Later: Her Life as a Wife and Mom



RELATED: Will & Grace Alum Leigh-Allyn Baker on Learning Her Son Has Dyspraxia: “I’ve Never Experienced That Kind of Emotion”

“It’s interesting how they help each other,” says the star. “If Baker is trying to explain something, Griffin will take over and start explaining it for him, because Griffin is very gifted with gab. His speech is very beautiful.”

“Then, Griffin will be too tired to get out of bed so he’ll say, ‘Baker, you’ve gotta grab that book for me.’ Or, ‘Can you turn the lights on?’ ” she explains.

“I really look at my family as a unit. And we all band together and we all help each other.”