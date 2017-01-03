Third Child on the Way for Lee Brice

Lee Brice is getting ready to “Love Like Crazy” on a new family member!

The country singer-songwriter and his wife Sara are expecting their third child, they confirm exclusively to PEOPLE.

The new baby will join big brothers Ryker Mobley, 3, and Takoda, 8.

“Our whole family is thrilled to welcome our third child,” Brice, 37, tells PEOPLE. “Takoda and Ryker are so excited and Sara is more beautiful than ever. We can’t wait for our new little one to get here this summer.”

Brice wed his longtime love a little over a year after the singer proposed in Key West, Florida. At their wedding in April 2013, their first dance was to his hit song “I Don’t Dance,” which he wrote for his wife.

“It’s the most personal thing I’ve written ever,” Brice previously told PEOPLE of the song. “It was for my wife for our first dance at our wedding. And it wasn’t even supposed to be really a song on the record. It was nothing about that, it was just for Sara.”

Brice takes fatherhood very seriously, writing on his website in 2013, “I can’t stand being away from Takoda. He needs his daddy. I’ve gotten to the point where my family means everything to me.”

And despite their growing family, the Grammy-nominated artist always manages to find special time with Sara, 34.

“My wife loves to have her feet rubbed,” he told PEOPLE in 2014. “I do it every single night.”