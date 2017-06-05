Lee Brice Welcomes Daughter Trulee Nanette

Lee Brice has had his “Boy” fix with two sons — now he’s got his girl!

The country singer-songwriter and his wife Sara welcomed their third child, daughter Trulee Nanette Brice, on Friday, June 2, at 9 a.m, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Born in Nashville, Tennessee, the baby girl measured 20 inches and weighed 7 lbs., 13 oz., at birth.

“I’m so grateful to God for the health and blessing of Trulee in our lives,” Brice, 37, tells PEOPLE, sharing an exclusive photo of himself with his wife and new daughter. “And I’m so amazed by Sara. She was truly courageous through this special time, and beyond beautiful from the inside out.”

Adds Sara, “We are so blessed and beyond overjoyed to bring our precious baby girl into the world. She’s beautiful, happy and healthy. We could not ask for anything more.”

We got the family together last night for a little gender reveal, and we're having a…

Baby Trulee joins big brothers Ryker Mobley, 3½, and Takoda, 8½. And according to the new mom of three, her sons have already taken to their baby sister in the most adorable way.

“The boys were so sweet and tender, happy to each get a turn holding her,” Sara tells PEOPLE. “They both spoke in soft voices and treated her like the fragile little flower that she is. We are very proud of the love they displayed.”

Of her daughter‘s unique moniker, she adds, “Nanette is my middle name, and the meaning of it is ‘grace,’ so we felt connected to it.”

We had such a great time helping our friends at @hopesongnashville raise money for a great cause the other night. Y'all check them out and spread the word.

The Brice bunch shared their family-expansion news exclusively with PEOPLE in January, with the “Love Like Crazy” singer saying, “Our whole family is thrilled to welcome our third child. Takoda and Ryker are so excited and Sara is more beautiful than ever. We can’t wait for our new little one to get here this summer.”

Lee — whose new single “Boy” is a tribute to his sons — and Sara found out their soon-to-be family of five would include a baby girl via a sweet reveal at the end of January. In the video shared to Lee’s Instagram account, Ryker and Takoda bit into cupcakes featuring pink centers.