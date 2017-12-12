Leandra Medine Preps Nursery for Twins on the Way with 'Nostalgic Reminder of My Own Childhood'

Leandra Medine is getting ready to welcome two new family members.

The founder, author and blogger of lifestyle website Man Repeller — who is 26 weeks pregnant with twins — gave PEOPLE the exclusive first look of her nursery in partnership with custom frame company Framebridge.

“I chose four posters that I purchased from four different websites, all displaying different graphics that depict old French children’s books and television shows that I grew up with, even though I am not French!” Medine, who studied abroad in Paris, tells PEOPLE.

“As I’m moving into my next apartment with my husband and we are starting a family of our own, the prints serve as a nostalgic reminder of my own childhood,” Medine says of drawings such as the popular comic strip The Adventures of Tintin and best-selling children’s book Babar En Famille.

Leandra Medine's twins' nursery Framebridge

Leandra Medine in her twins' nursery Framebridge

“We have a very large white wall in our new apartment and I am planning to turn the whole wall into a gallery wall, so this was step one: selecting four prints to have framed that would seamlessly fit in with the rest of the art that I am planning to hang on that wall,” the mother-to-be says of her vision for the babies’ room.

In fact, Medine recommends parents-to-be consider incorporating framed works of art for their kids‘ area to add “character” to any space.

“What good is a wall without framed art? It is like the equivalent of the accessories that you choose to wear to decorate a black dress — precisely the stuff that makes the wall/dress you,” she advises. “Framebridge has a vast and tasteful enough selection of different frames that make concepting for the different pieces of work very seamless.”

Leandra Medine in her twins' nursery Framebridge

For years, Medine publicly shared her attempts to get pregnant on Man Repeller. From in vitro fertilization and ovarian stimulation to hypnosis, she documented many fertility-treatment trials and errors. In December 2016, she revealed she’d had a miscarriage.

After her long and public struggle with infertility, Medine shared the happy news in November on her blog that she and husband Abie J. Cohen are expecting twins.

“I’m 22 weeks pregnant now and I can’t believe that all the energy I spent trying to run my company and my marriage and my life into the ground was a byproduct of how desperate I am to become a mother,” she wrote.