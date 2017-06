LC LAUREN CONRAD MATERNITY

"One of the things I really struggled with when I was shopping was that I wanted to maintain my everyday style, but I had trouble finding the types of pieces available in maternity collections," mom-to-be Lauren Conrad tells PEOPLE of the inspiration behind LC Lauren Conrad Maternity.

"So I wanted to cater towards our existing customer who just happens to have a new shape, but still wants to dress in line with her style that she has had for years," she adds of her new line, sold exclusively at Kohl's.

