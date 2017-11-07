Aaron Paul’s Wife Lauren Shows Off Growing Baby Bump: ‘In Love with This Little Fetus’

Lauren Paul is already smitten with her and Aaron Paul‘s new family member — though he or she is yet to arrive.

Sharing a photo of her growing baby bump to Instagram, the mom-to-be wrote, “Feeling very much in love with this little fetus.”

Added Lauren on the weekend snap, showing the 30-year-old posing in a field with her eyes closed, cradling her belly, “Every little kick. 🌾🌾🌾🐣🌾🌾🌾”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Feeling very much in love with this little fetus. Every little kick. 🌾🌾🌾🐣🌾🌾🌾 . 📸: @sahiltner A post shared by Lauren Paul (@laurenpaul8) on Nov 3, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Aaron Paul and Wife Lauren Expecting First Child: “Words Can’t Express How Excited I Am”

Lauren and her Breaking Bad alum husband announced they are expecting their first child back in September. Wrote Aaron on social media at the time next to a photo of Lauren cradling her growing baby bump, “Hey everyone. Look what I did.”

“Words can’t express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives,” added the 38-year-old. “Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you.”

“Oh hi 🐣👶🏼👋🏼!” Lauren captioned her own announcement: an ultrasound photo underneath two throwback snaps of herself and Aaron as babies.

Oh hi 🐣👶🏼👋🏼! A post shared by Lauren Paul (@laurenpaul8) on Sep 19, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

FROM PEN: Katherine Heigl Opens Up About Experiencing Her First Pregnancy



RELATED: Aaron Paul Surprised His Wife with a Trip to Thailand — See Inside the Amazing Airbnb Where They Stayed

Ahead of their pregnancy news, Aaron – who married Lauren in 2013 – told PEOPLE that the couple was in no rush to start a family. “To be honest, we haven’t really thought about it,” he admitted.

Added the actor, “There’s no rush into anything. So if it happens, it happens.”