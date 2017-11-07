Aaron Paul’s Wife Lauren Shows Off Growing Baby Bump: ‘In Love with This Little Fetus’

Lauren Paul is already smitten with her and Aaron Paul‘s new family member — though he or she is yet to arrive.
Sharing a photo of her growing baby bump to Instagram, the mom-to-be wrote, “Feeling very much in love with this little fetus.”
Added Lauren on the weekend snap, showing the 30-year-old posing in a field with her eyes closed, cradling her belly, “Every little kick. 🌾🌾🌾🐣🌾🌾🌾”
Lauren and her Breaking Bad alum husband announced they are expecting their first child back in September. Wrote Aaron on social media at the time next to a photo of Lauren cradling her growing baby bump, “Hey everyone. Look what I did.”
“Words can’t express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives,” added the 38-year-old. “Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you.”
“Oh hi 🐣👶🏼👋🏼!” Lauren captioned her own announcement: an ultrasound photo underneath two throwback snaps of herself and Aaron as babies.
Ahead of their pregnancy news, Aaron – who married Lauren in 2013 – told PEOPLE that the couple was in no rush to start a family. “To be honest, we haven’t really thought about it,” he admitted.
Added the actor, “There’s no rush into anything. So if it happens, it happens.”