Why New Mom Lauren Conrad Might Be Done with Reality TV — and Won’t Encourage Her Son to Do It

Lauren Conrad got her start in front of cameras, but she most likely won’t be returning to reality TV anytime soon.

“I don’t think I’m doing any more reality television that includes my personal life,” Conrad, 31, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

The best-selling author was first introduced to audiences on MTV’s Laguna Beach in 2004 and said goodbye to life on the television screen when spin-off The Hills wrapped in 2010. Since then, she’s established herself as a lifestyle guru, philanthropist, entrepreneur and fashion designer.

But most recently, the former reality star became a mom!

Conrad and her husband, lawyer William Tell, welcomed son William “Liam” James on July 5. Born weighing 6 lbs., 14 oz., Liam is the first child for Conrad and Tell, 37, who tied the knot in a September 2014 sunset ceremony at a boutique winery in Santa Ynez, California.

Although Conrad isn’t keen on once again having the personal aspects of her life filmed, baby Liam has his mother’s full support if he chooses to do so down the line.

“It’s not something I would encourage,” Conrads admits about her son entering the world of reality TV, but adds, “but I want to support him.”

Prior to the birth of their little boy, Conrad and Tell opted to find out the sex of their baby.

“I don’t really love surprises,” explains Conrad. “I like to have all the information. And I was sharing my body with someone — so I wanted to know as much as possible about him.”

“I always hoped I would have a boy,” she adds. “Boys are so fun. I was a tomboy, and I always play best with boys. When we found out, I was so excited.”

As for who Liam takes after in the looks department, Conrad says he’s “sort of a combo of both of us.”

“He definitely looks like William,” she says. “But he’s still so tiny it’s hard to tell!”

—WITH NATALIE STONE

