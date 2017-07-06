Lauren Conrad and her husband, lawyer William Tell, are proud parents to a son: Liam James!

“We are thrilled to share that we welcomed our son Liam James Tell into our family,” the couple tell PEOPLE exclusively of their bundle of joy, who was born Wednesday, July 5, in the afternoon. “Mom, Dad and baby are doing well. We’re already in love!”

Add Conrad, 31, and Tell of their dogs’ reaction, “Chloe and Fitz aren’t so sure …”

Born weighing 6 lbs., 14 oz., Liam is the first child for Conrad and Tell, 37, who tied the knot in a September 2014 sunset ceremony at a boutique winery in Santa Ynez, California.

He's here! We're so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world! A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jul 5, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT

Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet… A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:57am PST

Conrad revealed her pregnancy via Instagram on New Year’s Day, captioning a photo of a sonogram with, “Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet …”

Since then, the fashion designer, philanthropist and best-selling author has been excitedly preparing for parenthood — and game to embrace all that comes with it.

“I see our lives changing,” she told PEOPLE in early June. “I think you don’t know until you’re there. I have very nice friends who are attempting to prepare me, but everybody does it differently.”

Added the then-mom-to-be, ” … It’s going to be a lot less sleep, so that’ll be an adjustment, but we’re excited.”

Especially exciting for Conrad, who already juggles LC Lauren Conrad for Kohl’s and Paper Crown designer duties with her writing and The Little Market philanthropic work? Having a little boy.

“I really wanted a boy,” she told Fit Pregnancy and Baby for their July cover story. “My husband kept saying, ‘We just want a healthy baby.’ And I’d say, ‘But a boy would be nice!’ ”

She explained of her preference, “I was a wild little tomboy, so I think I understand boys. My mom always told me that nobody loves you like a son does, especially when he’s young.”

Conrad’s mom will have plenty of opportunity to share more parenting wisdom — and lend a helping hand.

“Both of our families live about 20 minutes from us so I think we’ll have a lot of help, which is really great,” Conrad added to PEOPLE in early June. “William and I are so fortunate that we’re having the first grandchild on both sides.”

As for the differences between the new mom and dad’s approaches? “I think that guys have to meet their kid and really be there before they feel like a parent,” she said. “Whereas as a woman, you had a relationship with this tiny person for so long! I’m excited to see how it works out.”