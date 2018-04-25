Lauren Conrad Shows Off Her Adorable 'Dinner Date' — 9-Month-Old Son Liam

Liam James is a little ways from being able to knock back a full plate, but that didn’t stop him from being the sweetest meal companion for his mama Lauren Conrad.

The adorable 9-month-old baby boy is all eyelashes in a snap The Hills alum posted to Instagram Tuesday night, gazing up at Conrad with a curious expression and wearing a mustard-colored sweater that matched his mom’s.

“My dinner date 💛,” Conrad, 32, captioned the heartwarming photo.

In March, Conrad shared a super-cute photograph of Liam seemingly taking after his dad, lawyer (and former Something Corporate guitarist) William Tell.

The baby boy looked completely enthralled in an acoustic guitar in the snap, with the lifestyle guru and fashion designer captioning it, “This little guy is growing up so fast. I’m afraid to blink!”

Conrad told PEOPLE in December that her son was “changing every day,” and his little personality was already beginning to shine through. Plus, he appeared to be taking after one of his grandpas!

“We always keep saying that he’s a tiny version of my dad. He kind of looks like him and he has a lot of energy. My dad has more energy than anyone I know,” she said, adding, “He’s a very loved child!”