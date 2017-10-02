‘Sunday Snuggles!’ Lauren Conrad Shares Sweet New Photo of Her ‘Little Guy’ Liam

Lauren Conrad‘s idea of Sunday Funday? Cuddles with her cutie pie.

The Hills alum and lifestyle pro shared a new photo of son Liam James, 3 months on Thursday, to Instagram Sunday, showing the baby boy sound asleep against his mama.

“Sunday snuggles with this little guy😍,” Conrad, 31, captioned the serene moment.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Sunday snuggles with this little guy😍 A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Oct 1, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Lauren Conrad and William Tell Welcome Son Liam James



The new mom and her husband, lawyer William Tell, welcomed Liam — their first child — on July 5. Since then, Conrad has stepped out to serve as a bridesmaid at a friend’s wedding and in support of her new Kohl’s LC Lauren Conrad Runway + Plus Size Collection.

“I’m trying to take a monthly photo — all of the good moms do it — I’m really trying,” she told PEOPLE at the latter event in early September. “So I took it and I looked at it next to his 1-month photo, and he had just changed. Like he was a completely different baby, and I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ ”

Conrad admitted it was “good” to feel that way, though. “I think that you can become a little overwhelmed, just being at home with your baby all day,” she explained at the time. “But seeing how fast they change, you realize it’s so important not to miss anything. It almost makes it harder to leave them.”

FROM PEN: Former Bachelorette DeAnna Pappas Stagliano is Already Dreading her Infant Son’s Future Wedding



RELATED: Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Welcome Son Gunner Stone

The former reality star opened up to PEOPLE shortly after Liam’s arrival, sharing exclusive photos and dishing on her expectations versus reality.

“I was convinced I was having a giant baby, to the point where I didn’t even buy newborn clothes — in my head he was 9 lbs.,” she admitted of her initial thoughts on baby Liam, who was born weighing 6 lbs., 14 oz.

Added Conrad of finding out she was having a boy, “I don’t really love surprises. I like to have all the information. And I was sharing my body with someone — so I wanted to know as much as possible about him.”