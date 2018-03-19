Lauren Conrad's Son Liam 'Is Growing Up Too Fast' in Cute New Snap: 'I'm Afraid to Blink!'

Is Liam James set to follow in his dad’s musical footsteps?

The 8-month-old son of lawyer (and former Something Corporate guitarist) William Tell and The Hills alum Lauren Conrad looks totally enthralled in an acoustic guitar in a photo Conrad shared to Instagram Monday.

“This little guy is growing up so fast. I’m afraid to blink!” the former reality star and lifestyle expert, 32, captioned the cute moment.

Conrad and Tell, 38, welcomed baby Liam in July. He is the first child for the couple, who tied the knot in September 2014.

Conrad doesn’t share many snaps of her baby boy to social media, but when she does, they’re unforgettable — and super adorable.

“This little lamb had his first trip to the pumpkin patch today 🎃,” she captioned an October photograph of the mother-son duo surrounded by pumpkins, with Liam dressed in a precious full-body lamb costume.

In September, the new mom made her first red-carpet appearance post-baby, telling PEOPLE “it’s insane!” how much Liam has grown in just the few short weeks since his arrival.

“I think that you can become a little overwhelmed, just being at home with your baby all day,” she said. “But seeing how fast they change, you realize it’s so important not to miss anything. It almost makes it harder to leave them.”