Baby Bumps

Lauren Conrad Shows Off Baby Bump While on Vacation

By @alexiafedz

Posted on

Juan Rico/Fame

Lauren Conrad is missing her margaritas.

The former reality star and fashion guru posted a snap of her growing baby bump on Thursday, writing, “Babymooning and pretending my blended lemonade is a margarita.”

Babymooning and pretending my blended lemonade is a margarita 🌴👶🏼🌙🍹

A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on

The former The Hills star announced her pregnancy in the New Year in an Instagram post, writing, “Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet…,” along with a picture of her ultrasound.

This is the first chid for the fashion designer, 31, and her husband, William Tell.

Conrad and Tell were married on Sept. 13, 2014, at a boutique winery in Santa Ynez, California.

She debuted her baby bump about a week later in another Instagram post, writing, “Oh hello, cutest baby bump ever! @laurenconrad, we can’t wait to meet your little bundle!”

Conrad shared some general tips about etiquette when encountering a woman who is pregnant on her website, writing, “Don’t touch the belly without asking! It happens way more often than you would think! Even if you are a close friend or family member, it doesn’t hurt to ask first before making a grab for the belly.”

She continues, “No matter what your relationship to the mama-to-be is, keep in mind that it’s much more pleasant to have someone politely ask if it is okay before groping your midsection.”