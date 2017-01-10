Lauren Conrad Debuts ‘Cutest Baby Bump Ever’: ‘We Can’t Wait to Meet Your Little Bundle!’

Lauren Conrad‘s baby bump is too adorable.

On Tuesday, the team behind LaurenConrad.com took to Instagram to share a photo of the former reality star-turned-fashion designer showing off her growing baby belly.

“Oh hello, cutest baby bump ever!” they captioned the sweet snap along with a baby emoji. “@laurenconrad, we can’t wait to meet your little bundle!”

Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet… A photo posted by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:57am PST

Conrad, 30, announced the exciting news — that she’s expecting her first child with husband William Tell — on New Year’s Day.

“Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet …” she captioned a photo of her ultrasound on Instagram.

On Sunday, former Laguna Beach and The Hills costar Kristin Cavallari said she was thrilled for Conrad and her growing family.

“I haven’t spoken to her in years, but what an exciting time in her life,” Cavallari said. “I’m so happy for her.”