Lauren Conrad Talks Pregnancy Style and Her Latest Go-To Look

Lauren Conrad is not compromising fashion when dressing with her growing baby bump.

The mom-to-be attended Rebecca Minkoff’s Spring 2017 “See Now, Buy Now” fashion show in Los Angeles on Saturday, and talked to PEOPLE about how prepping for motherhood has not changed her sense of style.

“Anything I can fit into from my everyday wardrobe I am still wearing,” the 31-year-old reality star-turned-business mogul says. “I haven’t had to purchase many maternity pieces.”

But the expecting mom’s favorite outfit right now?

“My go-to look at the moment is a knit dress and one of the long cardigans from my Kohl’s line,” Conrad says.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Lauren Conrad Takes PEOPLE on Tour Inside Her New LC Pop-Up Shop

Conrad announced on New Year’s Day that she is expecting her first child with husband William Tell. Last month, she shared some general tips about etiquette when interacting with a pregnant woman.

“Don’t touch the belly without asking!” she wrote. “It happens way more often than you would think! Even if you are a close friend or family member, it doesn’t hurt to ask first before making a grab for the belly.”

She continued, “No matter what your relationship to the mama-to-be is, keep in mind that it’s much more pleasant to have someone politely ask if it is okay before groping your midsection.”