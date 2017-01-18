Hands Off! Mom-to-Be Lauren Conrad Shares Tips on Pregnancy Etiquette: ‘Don’t Touch the Belly’

Since announcing her exciting baby news on New Year’s Day, Lauren Conrad has been mostly mum on her pregnancy.

But the expectant lifestyle guru, 30, is opening up on her website with some general tips about etiquette when encountering a woman who is — or might be — pregnant.

“Don’t touch the belly without asking!” one rule states. “It happens way more often than you would think! Even if you are a close friend or family member, it doesn’t hurt to ask first before making a grab for the belly.”

She continues, “No matter what your relationship to the mama-to-be is, keep in mind that it’s much more pleasant to have someone politely ask if it is okay before groping your midsection.”

Another tip Conrad shares is “Never ask when someone is due unless you are 100 percent certain they are expecting.”

“I’ve heard from several of my friends that this is a question they have been asked in the first few months postpartum when they haven’t quite lost the baby weight and still have a little ‘bump,’ ” she writes. “There are also some people who just carry their weight in their belly even if they have never had a baby.”

“There’s no bigger blow to someone’s self-confidence and body image than asking them if they are pregnant when they are not,” Conrad continues. “So unless they already mentioned that they are expecting, it’s much better to hold your tongue.”

Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet… A photo posted by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:57am PST

One thing that Conrad herself admits she’s been “guilty of” in the past? Talking about the size of someone’s baby bump.

“While seeing a friend’s bump grow can be really exciting, you probably don’t comment on the size or shape of any other part of a woman’s body — and it’s not a good idea to comment on her bump either!” she points out.

“Women carry their pregnancy in all different ways, and can be self-conscious about it,” adds Conrad. “Whether a woman is bigger than average or she’s not showing as much as she thought she would be, keep in mind that it can be a very sensitive subject.”

Conrad — who is expecting her first child with husband William Tell — recently showed off her own baby bump in a cute Instagram photo posted by her team.

“Oh hello cutest baby bump ever!” they captioned the sweet snap.