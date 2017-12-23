See Lauren Conrad's Adorable Christmas Card — Starring Her 5-Month-Old Son Liam James!

Liam James Tell is front and center in mom Lauren Conrad and dad William Tell’s 2017 holiday card!

The adorable 5-month-old baby boy is all smiles in the photo card, which Conrad, 31, shared on Instagram Friday. “I’ve finally got our act together and sent out a holiday card this year!” the first-time mom wrote in the post.

She and William are in the shot too, each on either side of their son who is dressed in a a cream-colored winter sweater. “Joyful” the card says. “Love, The Tells.”

Conrad may have finally gotten her holiday cards checked off her list, but there’s one holiday tradition that didn’t go as well. “We also managed to kill our Christmas tree in 2 weeks… so there’s that,” she joked in the caption.

Earlier this month, the Hills alum told PEOPLE exclusively about the very special family tradition she’ll be carrying on with her son.

“We have a really nice Christmas Day where we spend the morning with my in-laws. We all wear matching pajamas and do presents,” she said. “And then we spend that evening at my parents’. And actually in the last two years, my in-laws have joined as well, and we have all of our family together Christmas night, and we have a big dinner and do a gift exchange. It’s fun!”

The family of three will be spending the holidays in Southern California.

“We’re very fortunate — both of our families live right next to us, so we don’t need to travel over the holidays. So that helps us relax a bit,” Conrad shared. “So we’ll just be doing lots of family time and lots of celebrating.”

Lauren Conrad

Conrad also explained that she’s excited about dressing “tiny” Liam in adorable Christmas-themed apparel.

“I’m looking forward to the cute outfits. I’ve had so much fun buying him tiny Christmas sweaters and pajamas,” she said.

Liam James is “changing every day,” Conrad added, and his little personality is beginning to shine through. Plus, he appears to be taking after one of his grandpas.

“He’s still pretty tiny. We always keep saying that he’s a tiny version of my dad,” Conrad said. “He kind of looks like him and he has a lot of energy. My dad has more energy than anyone I know.”

“He’s a very loved child!” she continued.