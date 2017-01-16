Baby and a Blowout? Lauren Conrad’s Hairstylist Says She Will Be at the Hospital ‘Round Brush in Hand’ If Needed

While a picture-perfect mane likely won’t be the first thing on Lauren Conrad‘s mind when she gives birth to her first child, if it’s even on the radar, Kristin Ess has her covered.

“If she wants it, I will be there,” the celebrity hairstylist — who also counts Lucy Hale among her clientele, and whose new haircare line hit Target shelves Sunday — tells PEOPLE of whether she’ll be at the hospital to give the pregnant lifestyle mogul a blowout on the day she gives birth.

Adds Ess of her close pal, “I will be there, blow dryer and round brush in hand, no doubt. That’s the least I can do for her.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Couldn't think of a better way to spend LAUNCH ANNOUNCEMENT DAY than shooting on the beach, waving & braiding my OG. I'll never forget this day. So many feelings. 😭😂😍😋🤗 Thank you all. My icy heart is so thawed out right now. 💘 A photo posted by KRISTIN ESS HAIR (@kristin_ess) on Jan 11, 2017 at 4:46pm PST

Ess explains to PEOPLE that she isn’t sure The Hills alum’s hair routine will change all that much due to her pregnancy.

“If she has, she hasn’t been vocal about it,” Ess tells PEOPLE of whether Conrad has changed up her products now that she’s pregnant.

“We don’t use a ton of sprays in general on her. We do one hairdo and then we do another hairdo, and if we do use aerosol sprays, it’s a super soft amount — even before she was pregnant,” Ess continues. “For the most part, we use pomade on her for texture, braids and waves.”

I'm gonna leaf you all with this beauty. 🍁🍂🍁 A photo posted by KRISTIN ESS HAIR (@kristin_ess) on Dec 13, 2016 at 5:07pm PST

My golden girl for LYFE. 💫 A photo posted by KRISTIN ESS HAIR (@kristin_ess) on Dec 1, 2016 at 12:47pm PST

“Lauren’s favorites are the shampoo and conditioner, probably because of the color of the bottle — she loves anything blush toned,” Ess joked to PEOPLE previously of Conrad’s preferences when it comes to her new Target line.

Conrad, 30, is expecting her first child with musician husband William Tell, she announced on Instagram on New Year’s Day.

“Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet … ,” she captioned a photo of her ultrasound.