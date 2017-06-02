Lauren Conrad‘s first child will be a son!

The blogger and fashion designer shared the news on her Instagram account Friday, posting a photo of a too-cute announcement card featuring a drawing of a baby in a car and reading, “It’s a Guy.”

“I found this adorable birth announcement while helping my Grandma move and I thought it was the perfect way to share that [husband William Tell] and I are expecting a baby boy 👶🏼!” the mom-to-be, 31, captioned the post.

The news of her first child’s sex comes two days after the Celebrate author used Instagram to promote her brand new LC Lauren Conrad Beach Collection from Kohl’s — with a baby bump bikini pic of her own.

“Up until now we only had sample sizes so I wasn’t able to squeeze into a bikini for my baby moon, but I lived in the pretty coverups like the one above!” she wrote alongside the pretty snap, where she’s outfitted in a coral scallop-trim two piece, a wide-brimmed hat and black sunglasses.

And while her baby‘s sex wasn’t clear from the group photo Conrad shared from her May 21 shower, the hues of her blue-and-white striped maxi dress may have been a hint.

“So lucky to have these wonderful ladies in my life!” The Hills alum captioned a photo shared on her Instagram story showing her and some girlfriends donning sunglasses while posing by a pool. “They spoiled me with a beautiful shower today.”

The mom-to-be shared another shot to her Instagram account — a pretty cake decorated simply with flowers and berries — writing, “Thank you to all my girls for my beautiful baby shower yesterday 👶🏼 xo.”

Featuring flip-flops, cover-ups, swimsuits and more, the LC Lauren Conrad Beach Collection is available online now, retailing for $13 to $51.