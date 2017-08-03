New Mom Lauren Conrad Won’t Hurry to Lose Her 35 Lbs. of Baby Weight: ‘I’ve Never Had Boobs Before!’

Former Hills star Lauren Conrad gets candid about marriage, motherhood and how she’s happier than ever. Subscribe now for an inside look at her journey, plus EXCLUSIVE first baby photos — only in PEOPLE!

Lauren Conrad is looking forward to embracing a post-baby workout routine, but as far as losing the 35 lbs. she gained while pregnant with son Liam James — her first child with husband William Tell — she’s not sweating it.

“I’m going to wait a few weeks obviously and wait until I get the okay from the doctor, but I’m excited to get back into it. I’ll see what my body is ready for,” the reality-star-turned-lifestyle-mogul tells PEOPLE for this week’s issue.

Whether that will initially include some of her favorite workouts — Orangetheory classes, walking and more — she can’t say for sure yet, but the 31-year-old, who welcomed Liam on July 5, doesn’t “feel the pressure” to snap back to her pre-baby body.

“I’m in a wedding in a month and fortunately we’re doing the bridesmaid dresses so I can order several,” she explains. “I have no idea what my body is going to be, I don’t know what shape I’m going to be.”

For Conrad, getting back into the gym is definitely a priority, but she isn’t looking at the weight gain in a negative light — on the contrary, she’s embracing it wholeheartedly, and giving herself props for the hard work her body did over those crucial nine months.

“I just made a person. It’s fine. And there are always things you can do to make yourself feel better,” she says. “Spanx exist for a reason.”

“I’m trying to focus on things that are positive — like, I’ve never had boobs before, so I’m going to try those on for a little bit,” The Hills alum adds. “I’m trying on a new shape.”

He's here! We're so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world! A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jul 5, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT

I found this adorable birth announcement while helping my Grandma move and I thought it was the perfect way to share that William and I are expecting a baby boy 👶🏼! A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jun 2, 2017 at 9:19am PDT

The designer, author and lifestyle expert spills on what she craved during and since pregnancy — in a nutshell, “really simple foods,” with a few unique caveats.

“I hadn’t eaten red meat since I was 16 and I started eating red meat again. I gave it up for Lent one year and then I went to eat it again and it made me feel sick,” Conrad explains. “And for some reason that changed. I had a hamburger for breakfast the other day!”

Babymooning and pretending my blended lemonade is a margarita 🌴👶🏼🌙🍹 A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Mar 30, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet… A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:57am PST

“When I was pregnant, I ate a lot of peanut-butter-and-jelly sandwiches on sourdough,” she says. “Most nights, we do chicken, rice and salad. We do a lot of stuff on the grill. But for three or four months, I couldn’t do any chicken, so it was kind of hard to figure out what to eat besides that.”

“Poor William was like, ‘I don’t know what to feed you!’ I wanted carbs and cheese. William said I ate like I lived in a roller rink. I wanted kid food. That’s all I wanted. Macaroni and cheese.”

Conrad says she and Tell will “probably have two” kids total (“It’s best not to be outnumbered”), but for now is focused on finding a balance between motherhood and her career — in fact, she’s already back at work!

“I just emptied my inbox,” she admits. “Everybody is kind of leaving me alone, which is really nice, but I like to be busy. I’m working on my Kohl’s line, selecting prints and quick back-and-forths. And I have a work call today for a spring fitting.”

But the working mom has “always balanced both” sides of life, she says: “I think it’s good. And we have family close who are here every day and they want to hang out with [Liam], so I have a couple hours. I think it’s nice to shift into work mode, and then you get to come back and be so excited.”

