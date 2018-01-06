Lauren Conrad has officially been a mom for six months!

The star, 31, celebrated her son Liam James‘ half birthday on Instagram Friday, dedicating a sweet dedication to her baby boy, whom she welcomed with husband William Tell on July 5.

“6 months ago this little peanut arrived and made me a Mama. I haven’t slept much since then, but I feel so lucky to call this sweet little boy mine. Happy half Birthday Liam,” Conrad wrote along with a picture of the mother-son pair in which she only showed off her recent bob haircut and not her face.

And in the photo, the mother of one wore a white shirt that read “I’ve Been to Paris,” which was no doubt a reference to her MTV reality show days on The Hills.

Fans will remember in August 2006 during the season one finale when Conrad was a Teen Vogue intern in Hollywood – and was also dating her high school boyfriend Jason Wahler and rooming with then-best friend Heidi Montag – when she chose spending the summer in Malibu with Jason over spending the summer in Paris for work.

Looks like Conrad is subtly alluding to that infamous Hills catchphrase by Teen Vogue West Coast Editor Lisa Love: “She’s going to always be known as the girl who didn’t go to Paris.”

Conrad has been sharing updates of her son with fans and followers, telling PEOPLE in December about how fast he’s growing up.

“[He’s] changing every day,” Conrad said, adding that his little personality is beginning to shine through. Plus, he appears to be taking after one of his grandpas.

“He’s still pretty tiny. We always keep saying that he’s a tiny version of my dad,” Conrad shared. “He kind of looks like him and he has a lot of energy. My dad has more energy than anyone I know.”

“He’s a very loved child!” she continued.