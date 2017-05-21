Lauren Conrad Flaunts Her Bump While Thanking Her Friends for Throwing Her a Baby Shower

Lauren Conrad and her first child are already being showered with love.

The Hills alum, 31, celebrated her baby shower on a sunny Saturday with her friends.

“So lucky to have these wonderful ladies in my life!” she captioned a photo shared on her Instagram story showing her with a group of girlfriends donning sunglasses while posing by a pool. “They spoiled me with a beautiful shower today.”

Conrad’s baby bump was on full display in a blue and white striped maxi dress that was fitted above her growing belly.

The reality star and fashion maven also teased a small part of the shower for her Instagram followers: a cake with white flowers and berries.

Thank you to all my girls for my beautiful baby shower yesterday 👶🏼 xo A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on May 21, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

Conrad announced the exciting news that she was expecting on New Year’s Day.

“Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet…,” she captioned a picture of her ultrasound.

Since then, she’s come up with some general tips about etiquette when encountering a woman who is — or might be — pregnant.

“Don’t touch the belly without asking!” one rule states. “It happens way more often than you would think! Even if you are a close friend or family member, it doesn’t hurt to ask first before making a grab for the belly.”

She continues, “No matter what your relationship to the mama-to-be is, keep in mind that it’s much more pleasant to have someone politely ask if it is okay before groping your midsection.”

This is the first child for the fashion designer and her husband, William Tell.

The couple were married on Sept. 13, 2014, at a boutique winery in Santa Ynez, California.