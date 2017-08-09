Babies
See 10 Completely Adorable Photos of Lauren Conrad’s Son Liam
See even more of adorable little Liam, whom the reality star welcomed on July 5
By Kate Hogan and Aili Nahas
“I keep staring at him,” Lauren Conrad says of her son William "Liam" Tell, born on July 5 (dad is her husband of three years, William Tell). “His little face is so cute. I keep telling him, ‘No one will ever love you like I do!’ ”
“He’s sort of a combo of both of us,” says Conrad of her son. “He definitely looks like William, but he’s still so tiny it’s hard to tell!”
The new mom is easing back into work on her LC Lauren Conrad collection for Kohl’s and her clothing line Paper Crown. (She’s also cofounder of nonprofit the Little Market.) “I like to be busy,” she says. “I think it’s good to have balance.”
Conrad hand-stitched the birth announcement that she posted on her Web site, laurenconrad.com.
"I just remember thinking he was so cute," Conrad says of meeting her son for the first time post-delivery. "And I was surprised by how tiny he was. I was convinced I was having a giant baby, to the point where I didn’t even buy newborn clothes. In my head he was 9 lbs., and I thought that’s why delivery hurt so much!"
"I had no baby experience. I had never held a newborn, and I just changed my first diaper the other day," she says of transitioning into motherhood. "But I figured it out quickly. The idea of it is so much scarier than the reality."
Conrad wove this personalized wall hanging on a loom for her son’s “neutral and calm” nursery. “We’ll pick a theme for the room once we know what he likes,” she says.
"I always hoped I would have a boy. I was a tomboy, and I always play best with boys. When we found out, I was so excited," Conrad shares of finding out the baby's sex before he was born.
“I got really into knitting while I was pregnant,” says Conrad.
“I grew up on the sand, so I’m excited to take him to the beach,” says Conrad. “I think William and I will each teach him different things. And we get to do all the fun kid things again! It’s so nice. There is so much to look forward to.”