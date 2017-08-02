Babies

All of Lauren Conrad's Cutest Bump Pics

The fashion designer and former reality star vied for the title of cutest mom-to-be ever

By

Posted on

More

1 of 7

Courtesy Lauren Conrad

A WARM WELCOME

On Jan. 10, Lauren Conrad's team shared an adorable photo of the beaming mom-to-be looking down at her bump. "Oh hello, cutest baby bump ever," they wrote. It came on the heels of some big news: On New Year's Day, the fashion designer and former reality star announced she and husband William Tell are expecting their first child together (a boy!).

2 of 7

Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/ZUMA Wire/Alamy

WHITE ON

Though she's stayed out of the spotlight for most of her pregnancy, Conrad made a fashionable appearance at a Rebecca Minkoff fashion show at The Grove in L.A. on Feb. 4. 

3 of 7

Lauren Conrad/Instagram

BUMP, THERE IT IS

On March 30, she posted one super sweet bump pic, writing, "Babymooning and pretending my blended lemonade is a margarita."

4 of 7

Lauren Conrad/Instagram

BEACHY BABY

She treated fans to another bump pic on May 31, coupled with some exciting news: the launch of her LC Lauren Conrad beach collection. "Up until now we only had sample sizes so I wasn't able to squeeze into one of our bikinis for my baby moon, but I lived in the pretty coverups like the one above," she shared

5 of 7

Lauren Conrad/Instagram

PARTY CHILD

Conrad shared not one but two snaps from her late spring baby shower, at which she donned an Ulla Johnson maxi dress and sipped virgin rose-flavored cocktails.

6 of 7

 

SHOWERS OF LOVE

"I felt so loved by my family and friends, and am pretty excited for Baby Tell to meet all of the amazing people in my life," Conrad wrote of her shower. Guests sipped champagne with berries and noshed on tea sandwiches and desserts made by the mom-to-be's pal Lauren Lowstan.

7 of 7

Courtesy Kohls

MODEL MAMA

Before the arrival of baby boy, another baby made its debut: Conrad's maternity line for Kohl's. "I wanted to wait until I felt confident designing, like I had experienced maternity as a category myself," she told PEOPLE of waiting until now to create the collection.

See Also

More

More