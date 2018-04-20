Lauren Bush Lauren Welcomes Son Max Two Days After Grandmother Barbara Bush's Death

Lauren Bush Lauren and her husband David have welcomed their second child.

Just two days after Lauren’s grandmother Barbara Bush died at the age of 92, the 33-year-old and her husband welcomed their son Max. The pair are already parents to son James, 2.

“We feel lucky and blessed to introduce our son Max Walker Lauren! He was born yesterday (April 19) at 5:33 am weighing 7lbs 8oz. He is happy and healthy and enjoying his new world!” David wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet shot of their baby boy.

The happy news was also shared by Lauren’s father Neil — one of the six children shared by the former first lady and George H.W. Bush — who felt “blessed” that the family had been able to welcome a new child so soon after the passing of his mother.

In addition to their son Neil, the former first lady and her husband also shared sons George W. Bush, Jeb Bush, Marvin, and daughters Dorothy and Robin, who died after a battle with leukemia in 1953.

In a heartfelt Facebook post written on behalf of both himself and his wife Maria, Neil wrote that the couple had been “blessed to spend lots of time with mom and dad during mom’s last weeks and we are so grateful for the condolences and the outpouring of love expressed towards her by many, many friends.”

“Barbara Bush was loved by everyone. She lived a remarkable life blessing family, friends, and total strangers around the world. Mom left on her own terms. In the final hours she was comfortable, loving, surrounded by family, holding hands with dad,” he added.

Continuing, he wrote, “Maria and I will always be grateful for being able to say a proper goodbye to our wonderful mother. And then two days later, yesterday morning, two weeks before her due date, Lauren Bush Lauren gave birth to a beautiful 7 lb 8 oz baby boy Max Walker Lauren. The circle of life. God is good.”

Shortly after the former first lady’s death, Lauren’s husband David, who is the son of fashion designer Ralph Lauren, also shared a sweet Instagram post about how fortunate he felt that the couple’s son James “got to experience the love and warmth of his unforgettable great-grandmother” before she died.

“She will be very missed,” he added.

Lauren and David tied the knot in 2011 in a lavish Colorado ceremony after meeting in 2004 and getting engaged in 2010.

The couple welcomed their first son together in 2015.