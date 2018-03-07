Superstore's Lauren Ash Says Pregnant America Ferrera's Baby Only Kicks For Her: I'm 'Flattered'

America Ferrera‘s little one is already playing favorites.

Lauren Ash stopped by PEOPLE Now to talk about her Superstore costar’s first child with husband Ryan Piers Williams, with the actress revealing that she knows how to get the baby moving.

“The baby will kick for me,” the 35-year-old actress says. “When it hears me — yeah, on set when the baby hears me. Her husband is like, trying to feel and doesn’t feel anything, I walk up and I’m like, ‘Hey, bro!’ and he goes crazy.”

She continued, “I was flattered. I think he recognizes my booming, loud, obnoxious voice.”

America Ferrera and Lauren Ash Brandon Hickman/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Ash has no doubt that Ferrera, who announced her pregnancy on New Year’s Eve, will be an “amazing” mom. In fact, her busy lifestyle is already prepping her for parenting.

“She’s somebody who doesn’t have a minute of the day that isn’t filled, so it’s like, ‘Oh yeah, I got up at [3 a.m.] to do my triathlon training then I took four meetings before I got to work at [6 a.m.]. Then, you know, on my lunch break I’m going to go and do a hot yoga class,’ ” she explains. “First of all, I think she functions on no sleep, so that will make you a great mom right to begin with.”

The actress adds, “But she’s so lovely and wonderful, and smart and funny. I just am so excited for her and Ryan.”

While the couple hadn’t yet decided on what to name their baby, Ferrera revealed during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in January that she knows her child will not follow in her footsteps and be named “after a land mass or an idea.”

“I love my name now but growing up with the name America is not easy,” she explained. “I don’t want to put that on my child because I know what that feels like so I’m going to go with something that is more a name.”