New Mom Laura Prepon Talks Balancing Career with Motherhood — and Reveals Her Daughter's Name

Laura Prepon and fiancé Ben Foster are working parents, but they’ve mastered finding the balance between their careers and being Mom and Dad.

The Orange Is the New Black star, 38, recently opened up on a segment of The MOMS about her new wellness book The Stash Plan, as well as discussing how she “had to get back to work really quickly” after giving birth and revealing their baby daughter‘s name is Ella.

“Ben and I are really great about if I’m at work, he’s [at home], and if he’s at work, I’m [at home],” she said. “[But] I do feel guilty, and I just know that she’d be proud if she knew. I’ve talked to a bunch of women [asking], ‘How do you do this?’ And they’re just like, ‘There’s really no solution. You just do it.’ ”

A huge piece of that puzzle? Making sure to stay positive about what she does for a living instead of making it seem like something detrimental. “I was talking to [a friend] about that — she took time off and then went back to work, she has two young kids at home — and she’s like, ‘Here’s one thing I always do: Whenever I go to work, I’m never like, ‘Oh, Mommy has to go to work.’ She’s like, ‘Mommy has to go to work!’ ”

“And then her kids are like, ‘Oh!’ and they associate work with something positive,” Prepon explains. “She told me that and I was like, ‘That’s a great idea.’ That’s something I can put in my tool belt that I can use. I can apply that right away, because if you make it like, ‘Ugh, I gotta go to work, that sucks,’ it’s negative. You never want that.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Geanine Cilenti, The MOMS

RELATED: Makeup-Free Laura Prepon Returns to Set of Orange Is the New Black After Giving Birth to Daughter: “Back to Work!”

Prepon — who welcomed her daughter last summer — calls being a mother “the most incredible gift,” and the idea of mom shaming “so far from what I would ever do.”

“Even with some women having to bottle feed their babies earlier rather than breastfeed and the mom shaming that goes on … I don’t allow that anywhere near me or my friends,” says the That ’70s Show alum.

“Being a mom is the most incredible gift in the world and it’s one of the hardest things, as we all can relate to, and we just all have to help each other,” she continues. “So the mom shaming … I can’t even begin to understand that.”

Geanine Cilenti, The MOMS

RELATED VIDEO: Laura Prepon and Ben Foster Expecting First Child



While the actress has taken to motherhood and been able to successfully find that balance, she has also learned a lot about why women decide to have more children even after experiencing the challenges of labor for herself.

“I also think that humanity is based on female amnesia,” she jokes of childbirth. “When I had my kid, I’m like, ‘How do people do this more than once?’ ”

“You really forget it. You forget those first months. I’m like, ‘I don’t even remember how hard my labor was. I want another one,’ ” Prepon says. “I talk to other mothers and they’re like, ‘I don’t really remember!’ ”

The Stash Plan: Your 21-Day Guide to Shed Weight, Feel Great, and Take Charge of Your Health is available now on amazon.com.