Family Lunch Date! Pregnant Laura Prepon Shows Off Baby Belly While Grabbing a Bite with Her Brother

She’s glowing — and showing!

Orange Is the New Black star Laura Prepon was spotted having lunch with her brother Brad in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday.

Keeping it casual in blue jeans, sunglasses and knee-high black boots, the 36-year-old actress outfitted her growing baby bump in a white tee and black cardigan.

Prepon is expecting her first child with her fiancé, actor Ben Foster, 36. The couple has known each other for almost two decades, and were engaged late last year.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Blue jeans and black tops seem to be Prepon’s outfit of choice during her pregnancy, as the mom-to-be was snapped in a snug black sweater at the Sundance Film Festival in January, sporting fitted jeans to match.

“Ben seemed really protective and kept very close to Laura the entire night. He was holding on to her arm as they walked in and kept by her side during the dinner,” a Sundance onlooker told PEOPLE.

“Neither of them got up much to mingle. They definitely enjoyed dinner. I noticed she finished her plate.”

RELATED VIDEO: Laura Prepon and Ben Foster Expecting First Child

Though the duo is ultra-private, friends of theirs have come out to express their well wishes for Prepon and Foster’s happily ever after — when they finally found out about the engagement.

“I love you, but I am so pissed at you,” Prepon’s former That ’70s Show costar Ashton Kutcher told her shortly after news of her engagement broke. “Pre, Pre — this is unacceptable! This kind of thing is unacceptable!”

“If anyone understands the private lives … you get it!” The Girl on the Train star replied.

“Oh, I get it. But private lives include friends!” said Kutcher, 39. “Like, I shouldn’t find out when I get off the plane!”