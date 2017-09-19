Makeup-Free Laura Prepon Returns to Set of Orange Is the New Black After Giving Birth to Daughter: 'Back to Work!'

Laura Prepon is getting back into her orange jumpsuit for Netflix.

The actress, 37, shared a makeup-free selfie on Instagram Monday to mark the first day back to work on Orange Is the New Black after welcoming a daughter with fiancé Ben Foster.

PEOPLE confirmed in August that the That ’70s Show alum and Foster — who got engaged in October 2016 — welcomed their first child.

The couple has yet to reveal the name of their little girl.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

“Back at work! @oitnb season 6! #workingmom #herewego #alexvause,” the mother of one captioned her photo.

Back at work! @oitnb season 6! #workingmom #herewego #alexvause A post shared by Laura Prepon (@lauraprepon) on Sep 18, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

PEOPLE confirmed Prepon’s baby news in January, just a few months after the engagement news.

Fans last saw Prepon’s character Alex with her fate at Litchfield Penitentiary up in the air. The fifth season ended in June with 10 women, including Alex and Piper (Taylor Schilling), holding hands and bracing themselves for a SWAT team’s assault after authorities swept the jail several times upon realizing that some inmates were missing.

In February, OITNB was picked up for three more seasons, with season 6 likely returning to Netflix in summer 2018.