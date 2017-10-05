That '70s Glow! Laura Prepon Steps Out for First Red Carpet Since Welcoming a Daughter

New motherhood looks gorgeous on Laura Prepon.

The Orange Is the New Black star and her fiancé, fellow actor Ben Foster, enjoyed a night out in N.Y.C. Wednesday, attending the premiere of Una at Sunshine Landmark Cinema.

For the evening, Prepon, 37, looked comfortable yet stylish in a long-sleeved gray top, black cigarette trousers and casual shoes, carrying a large black shoulder bag.

The outing is the first red carpet event for Prepon and Foster, 36, since welcoming their first child together. Details about their baby girl, including her name and birth date, have not been released.

Prepon and Foster’s date night comes a few weeks after the actress shared a makeup-free selfie on Instagram to mark the first day back on the OITNB set after giving birth to her daughter.

“Back at work! @oitnb season 6! #workingmom #herewego #alexvause,” she captioned the snap, referencing her character on the show.

PEOPLE confirmed Prepon and Foster’s baby news in January, just three months after learning the pair were engaged following an extremely low-profile courtship.

The That ’70s Show alum stayed mostly mum during her pregnancy, but revealed in June during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan that she was craving foods she hadn’t eaten for years.

“Since I’ve been pregnant I’ve been craving kind of like this Jewish deli food, with the pickles and the sauerkraut and mustard. So we kind of delve into that,” said Prepon, who was eight months pregnant at the time.

Added the TV star of experiencing her first pregnancy, “It’s so wonderful, it’s such a blessing. She likes it in here, she’s already kicking!”