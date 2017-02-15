Here’s something to sign about! Tony-winning actress Laura Benanti and husband Patrick Brown have welcomed their first child, a daughter.

“Laura gave birth to a healthy and beautiful baby girl at 3:33 p.m. this afternoon,” a rep for the actress tells PEOPLE. “Baby and mom are doing great!”

The newborn’s name is Ella Rose, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

The 37-year-old soprano and her businessman husband Brown married in November 2015 in a ceremony at Harlem’s Riverside Church.

They first shared the news of Benanti’s pregnancy in August, in a tweeted photo that showed them each reading copies of What to Expect When You’re Expecting.

“Doing a little research with @impbrown,” the Supergirl alum wrote. “Coming this winter… #BabyGirlBrown.”

Benanti was busier than ever in her first trimester — leading the Broadway revival of She Loves Me alongside Zachary Levi and Jane Krakowski, for which she earned her fifth Tony nomination. She also released a single “I Like Musicals,” with all of the proceeds going to Save the Music, which is committed to keeping music education in schools.

Then there was her headline-making Melania Trump impression on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

She didn’t calm down much from there on — working hard on a string of concert engagements across the country, including dates during her third trimester at the D.C.’s Kennedy Center in December, and writing her first book of essays: I Stole Your Boyfriend, and Other Monster Acts on My Way to Becoming a Human Woman, out sometime next year.

It's the final countdown (@impbrown) A post shared by Laura Benanti (@laurabenanti) on Jan 18, 2017 at 10:32am PST

In the past few weeks, there was a surprise baby shower at Feinstein’s/54 Below and a variety of chores to take part in — including setting up her newborn’s nursery, which she showed off on Instagram.

Now that her daughter is here, Benanti can focus on being a mom — though she won’t have much time off!

She’ll unite with her own mother, Linda Benanti, for a concert at Feinstein’s/54 Below in May — billed as “a musical journey through the special relationship between a mother and daughter.”

Linda is an accomplished actor and singer, with credits on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regionally. She’s also been a voice teacher with a studio in Kinnelon, New Jersey, for the past 35 years. The Story Goes On will mark her return to the stage.

