Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter ‘Went from Diapers and Teething to Braces and Sports Bras Overnight,’ Says Larry Birkhead

Larry Birkhead‘s life as a single dad hasn’t been without its challenges — and a big one is helping shape the opinion his daughter forms about her late mother Anna Nicole Smith.

“I have a block on her [computer]. We sit down and I have a talk with her and I say, ‘You’re going to see these things about your mom and not everything is true,’ ” Birkhead told Wendy Williams Tuesday of Dannielynn Hope, now 10, who was just 5 months old when Smith died from an accidental overdose in February 2007.

Adds Birkhead, 44, “I take a little bit of Anna’s life and I put it into lessons.”

Birkhead makes it clear that what people may see in the tabloids isn’t necessarily true when it comes to his daughter.

“The thing is, it’s kind of complicated there because I’m not going to speak just to [Anna’s] mom, but Anna’s family have said I’m not letting them see Dannielynn,” he says. “My phone’s not ringing, but you’re calling a tabloid or a show to say that.”

“I communicate if people ask, I send pictures, I try to keep people updated, but there are some people that Anna didn’t even really know that went out and wrote books about her,” he continues. “You’ve got to keep your guard up when you have a little one. You don’t know who’s genuine and who’s not.”

When asked about his alleged $10 million net worth, the photographer says Dannielynn has some of the same questions — because she, understandably, wants to hit the stores.

“My daughter asks me about that all the time,” he says, explaining that his photography and real estate work are what supports the family. “She asks me to go shopping and I’m like, ‘No.’ We do okay, but we’re not … we’re rich in love.”

Birkhead says his little girl has grown up so quickly it seems like her milestones have come in one huge wave. “We went from diapers and teething to braces and sports bras overnight,” he admits to feeling.

“It’s great and it’s a lot of work,” he adds of parenting Dannielynn. “I know there’s a lot of single parents out there … but for me, when you add the Anna Nicole factor to it all, now it’s getting a little tough.”

But does Birkhead date?

“I don’t get out much,” he says. “I’m packing the lunches and I’m doing the field trips.”