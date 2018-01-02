Shopping Gallery
You're Going to Want Everything from Land of Nod's New Sesame Street Collection
Elmo, Cookie Monster, Big Bird, Abby – all your child’s favorite characters are here from Land of Nod to add a little educational whimsy to their bedroom
By Sarah Yang
SUNNY DAYS
Now this is a decor collection both kids and adults will love. Sesame Street for Nod just launched and you'll find everything to deck out your kids' room — including bedding, furniture, clothing, and accessories — all featuring the lovable characters from the show. You'll want to shop these items before they sell out.
Plus, Land of Nod is currently offering 20 percent off bedding and 15 percent off furniture, so you can get an Elmo quilt or a Cookie Monster bookcase at a discounted price.
(A version of this gallery first appeared on realsimple.com.)
PILLOW PAL
It will be more fun to make the bed with Elmo's face on the quilt and pillows. Get the whole set including the Cookie Monster and Elmo sheets and pillowcases, or mix and match with your child's already-existing bedding.
Shop It! Sesame Street All Eyes Elmo Bedding ($11 to $127, originally $14 to $159), landofnod.com
SUGAR FIEND
This pillow is comfortable and can act as a fun toy, too. There's a zipper pocket that doubles as Cookie Monster's mouth — it comes with a cookie inside, of course.
Shop It! Sesame Street Cookie Monster Knit Throw Pillow ($49), landofnod.com
TRASH TALKER
This hamper is a fun and whimsical play on Oscar the Grouch's trashcan home. It's made of cotton canvas and has handles on the side so it can easily be carried to and from the laundry room.
Shop It! Sesame Street Oscar the Grouch Hamper with Lid ($79), landofnod.com
KEEPING DRY
Bath time doesn't have to be a chore when your kid can wear this cozy-soft hooded towel afterwards. Abby Cadabby's face is featured on the hood, while outside is velour material and inside is made of terry.
Shop It! Sesame Street Abby Cadabby Hooded Towel ($45), landofnod.com
MILK AND BOOK-IES
We guarantee you've never seen a bookcase like this one before. For the ultimate Sesame Street fan, your kid can store his or her favorite books and toys on this storage unit that's shaped like Cookie Monster.
Shop It! Sesame Street Cookie Monster Bookcase (now $425, originally $499), landofnod.com
SNUGGLE APPROVED
Start your baby's love of Sesame Street early with this set of three swaddle blankets. Each one features a different character: Oscar the Grouch, Elmo and Cookie Monster.
Shop It! Sesame Street Swaddle Blankets (now $40, originally $49), landofnod.com
IMAGINATION STATION
Introduce your little one to the beloved characters you grew up with through this soft play mat that's perfect for tummy time. It is machine-washable, too.
Shop It! Sesame Street Play Mat with Gym Toys ($129), landofnod.com
SNACK PACK
Serve your child a snack or mac and cheese with this colorful plate and bowl set that features Big Bird. It's dishwasher safe, too.
Shop It! Sesame Street Big Bird Melamine Plate and Bowl Set ($8 to $9), landofnod.com