This Cult Favorite Kids' Decor Brand Is Disappearing — But There's a (Positive) Catch

Parents and kids said goodbye to Land of Nod this week, but don’t worry — fans of the popular children’s decor brand will still be able to shop their favorite styles!

On Wednesday, Crate and Barrel, who has owned Land of Nod since 2001, announced the decor brand had found a new home within the company, becoming Crate and Kids.

According to a press release, Crate and Kids will still have the playful and imaginative feel that made so many parents turn to Land of Nod for decorating their kids’ nurseries and playrooms, but with the added quality and craftsmanship people can count on when shopping at Crate and Barrel.

While for now Crate and Kids can exclusively be found online, starting in early April, the brand’s casual and modern bedding, furniture and decor will be available for parents and kids alike to touch and try out in more than 40 Crate and Barrel stores across the country.

