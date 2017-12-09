Lance Bass has been saying “It’s Gonna Be Me” to fatherhood.

The former ‘NSYNC band member, 38, caught up with PEOPLE exclusively at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Los Angeles and revealed that he and husband Michael Turchin definitely have babies on the brain.

“We’re already headed down that route,” Bass said about the couple expanding their family by exploring the option of surrogacy via in vitro fertilization (IVF).

“Not picked the surrogate yet, but hopefully… We hopefully will be pregnant by the end of next year. It’s what I’m hoping, yes. Who knows what’s going to happen?” he said.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Lance Bass posing at the PEOPLE portrait booth at the KIIS-FM Jingle Ball 2017 at The Forum Sara Jaye Weiss

RELATED: Where Are ‘NSYNC Now? Catching Up with the Best-Selling Boyband

“I guess we’ll look at the embryos of course, and just see which ones are the healthiest,” he added about his preference for the sex of the baby. And in the case he and Turchin end up with twins at one time, Bass said he won’t be worried at all.

“No, actually it doesn’t scare me because my husband’s a twin. He knows exactly how to handle twins,” he shared.

As for potentially spending their last holiday season this year without children, Bass said they’re going to live it up regardless.

“Look, we have fun, and even when we become parents, I think it’s very important to give yourself balance so make sure that you still have your friends around and you have fun every once in a while, but of course it all is about your kids,” he said, jokingly adding: “Your life is over.”

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Bass previously told PEOPLE that finding the “perfect time” hasn’t been ideal.

“Being told I’ll never do it if I wait for a perfect time is what I’ve come across [over] the last three years — because all my friends are having their kids, and I want my kids to grow up with them,” he said in August 2016. “And now they’re getting on their second kid and I’m still not on my first [and] I’m like, ‘Damn it!’ ”

His former bandmates Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick are all fathers.

“I’m excited because I know Michael will be the best dad ever — that’s one of the reasons I wanted to marry him,” Bass said of his husband. “I’m excited to start this family, ’cause I think all of us selfishly want to try to raise the best kid possible, just so we can have a better person in this world, helping out. And so I hope to raise some good kids that will leave a good mark on this world.”