Lakeith Stanfield and Xosha Roquemore are parents!

The Mindy Project and Atlanta stars welcomed their first child together earlier this month.

“Mom,” Roquemore captioned a Twitter photo of herself nursing her newborn, which she subsequently deleted. On Tuesday, she shared a snap of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie‘s latest, Dear Ijeawele, or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions, with a peek at baby’s head in the corner.

Chimimandz always coming thru w the gems and truths. A post shared by @xoshroq on Jun 20, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

Been in a a complete dream world past 24 hours — Lakeith Stanfield (@stanfield_keith) June 12, 2017

New chapter — Lakeith Stanfield (@stanfield_keith) June 13, 2017

Women are much closer to nature — Lakeith Stanfield (@stanfield_keith) June 13, 2017

Roquemore, 32, announced her first child on the way via Instagram in March, sharing a series of photos showing off her baby bump and captioning it, “I am WOMBMAN. #internationalwomensday.”

The actress and Stanfield, 25, previously revealed their happy news in January while posing together at the Sundance Film Festival.

Roquemore also attended the Essence 10th Annual Black Women in Hollywood awards gala in late February, cradling her growing belly in a fitted minidress with long sleeves and a star print.

💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 A post shared by @xoshroq on Apr 30, 2017 at 10:26pm PDT

My partner in preg, vent sister, and craving sharerrrrr QUEEN @chelsanity!! 💜😍💜😍💜 A post shared by @xoshroq on Jun 5, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

The then-parents-to-be were the guests of honor at a baby shower — complete with gold balloons spelling out “BABY” — in the spring, from which Roquemore shared multiple snaps on May 1.

One pregnancy partner the new mom had? Get Out mastermind Jordan Peele‘s wife Chelsea Peretti! (Stanfield played the part of Andre/Logan in the hit film.)

“My partner in preg, vent sister, and craving sharerrrrr QUEEN @chelsanity!! 💜😍💜😍💜,” Roquemore captioned a June 5 photo of the two showing off their matching bumps.